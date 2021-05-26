Refsnyder will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The Twins will get Nelson Cruz (wrist) back from a six-game hiatus Wednesday, but Josh Donaldson is resting, while Luis Arraez (shoulder) was moved to the 10-day injured list. The absences of Arraez and Byron Buxton (hip) should open up playing time in center field for Refsnyder so long as he continues to wield a hot bat. Refsnyder will pick up his eighth consecutive start Wednesday after going 8-for-23 with two home runs, two doubles and three walks over those previous seven games.