Refsnyder (concussion) was placed on the 7-day concussion list Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The outfielder had already been dealing with quad soreness before slamming into the outfield wall in pursuit of a Ryan Mountcastle homer and suffering a concussion. Along with recovering from the concussion, Refsnyder may benefit from the time off as his groin quad fully heals as well. Gilberto Celestino was recalled to fill Refsnyder's roster spot.