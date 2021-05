Refsnyder went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 16-4 loss to the White Sox.

Getting the start in center field for a Twins team running low on healthy outfielders, Refsnyder put together his second multi-hit performance in two starts since being added to the roster. As long as the 30-year-old keeps hitting, he'll keep seeing action, but a career .606 OPS over 457 big-league PAs prior to Monday suggests his hot streak won't last long.