Refsnyder will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against Cleveland.
Though he'll be making a fifth straight start in center field, Refsnyder's path to everyday at-bats could become more blocked after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) returned from the injured list Friday. Assuming Nelson Cruz (wrist) and Jorge Polanco (ankle) are able to move past the injuries that have sidelined them for the past few games, Refsnyder will likely find himself behind Kirilloff, Max Kepler, Luis Arraez and Trevor Larnach in the pecking order for reps in the outfield. Refsnyder is hitting .400 with a home run and four RBI over his eight games with the Twins since being called up from Triple-A St. Paul in mid-May.
More News
-
Twins' Rob Refsnyder: Four hits in Monday's loss•
-
Twins' Rob Refsnyder: Back with Twins•
-
Twins' Rob Refsnyder: Headed to minor-league camp•
-
Twins' Rob Refsnyder: Joins Twins on minors deal•
-
Rangers' Rob Refsnyder: Outrighted to alternate camp•
-
Rangers' Rob Refsnyder: Designated for assignment•