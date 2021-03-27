site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Rob Refsnyder: Headed to minor-league camp
Refsnyder was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Refsnyder appeared in 12 spring games this year and hit .235 with two RBI and two runs. He's now likely to head to Triple-A St. Paul to begin the regular season.
