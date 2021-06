Refsnyder was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left hamstring, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports.

Refsnyder returned from a four-game absence Sunday, but he's apparently not recovered from the hamstring injury. Byron Buxton (hip) is closing in on his return from the injured list, but Gilberto Celestino should continue to work in center field until Buxton is officially activated.