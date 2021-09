Refsnyder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow impingement Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

The severity of the injury is not yet clear, though Refsnyder doesn't have much time to return before the end of the year, as he won't be eligible to return until the final week of the season even if he misses just the minimum 10 days. Drew Maggi's contract was selected to fill Refsnyder's place on the roster.