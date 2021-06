Refsnyder was removed from Tuesday's game against the Yankees with left hamstring tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 30-year-old was activated from the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI before leaving with the injury. The severity of the hamstring issue remains unclear, and Refsnyder should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.