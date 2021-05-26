Refsnyder went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Orioles.

Refsnyder provided a big boost to the Twins offense, with his most prominent contribution coming in the eighth inning on a solo home run. He clubbed two doubles earlier in the contest and came around to score on each occasion. Refsnyder will have a more difficult path to playing time now that Jorge Polanco and Alex Kirilloff are both back in the lineup, though he has recorded at least one hit in each his last five starts.