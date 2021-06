Refsnyder was scratched from Tuesday's lineup at Baltimore with quadriceps soreness, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 30-year-old has apparently been battling the injury over the past few days, and the issue worsened after colliding with the outfield wall Monday. Kyle Garlick will shift to center field while Willians Astudillo and Alex Kirilloff start in the corner outfield with Refsnyder sitting out.