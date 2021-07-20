Refsnyder (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Refsnyder has been out with a strained left hamstring since mid-June. He hit surprisingly well in a small sample of 18 games prior to the injury, posting a .321/.371/.500 slash line, though a .400 BABIP deserves some of the credit for his success. That performance could earn him more looks down the stretch, however, especially if the Twins thin their roster out with some deadline deals.