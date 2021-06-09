Refsnyder (hamstring) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins will delay moving Refsnyder to the 10-day injured list for the time being, but he could be at risk of being shut down again if he fails to demonstrate much progress in his recovery from the left hamstring injury by the time the weekend arrives. Refsnyder made his return from the IL on Tuesday after he had missed the Twins' previous six games with a sore quadriceps and a concussion.