Twins' Robbie Grossman: Avoids arbitration
Grossman agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Twins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
This was his first year as an arbitration-eligible player, and Grossman received a nearly $1.5 million bump from his 2017 salary. The outfielder/DH slashed just .246/.361/.380 with nine home runs and 45 RBI in 119 games last season, and could wind up being a fourth outfielder that provides spot starts for this upcoming season. Although Grossman was able to find his way on base due to a high walk rate (14.7 percent), he isn't able to mash like a typical designated hitter and lacks the defensive capabilities to be an everyday outfielder, which obviously limits his value.
