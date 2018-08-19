The Twins reinstated Grossman (hamstring) from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Grossman rejoins the big club after wrapping up a three-game rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Rochester. Though he's back on the active roster, Grossman won't re-enter the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Tigers, as the hot-hitting Tyler Austin will draw a fourth consecutive start.

More News
Our Latest Stories