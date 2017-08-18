Twins' Robbie Grossman: Diagnosed with fractured left thumb
Grossman was diagnosed with a fractured left thumb Thursday, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.
The timing of Grossman's injury is particularly unfortunate with just a month and a half left in the season. He suffered the injury during Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians and was replaced in right field by Max Kepler. The Twins have yet to make a move to place Grossman on the disabled list, but that will likely change before they open their series against the Diamondbacks on Friday.
