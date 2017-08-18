Play

Grossman was diagnosed with a fractured left thumb Thursday, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.

The timing of Grossman's injury is particularly unfortunate with just a month and a half left in the season. He suffered the injury during Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians and was replaced in right field by Max Kepler. The Twins have yet to make a move to place Grossman on the disabled list, but that will likely change before they open their series against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast