Grossman will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

While Tyler Austin appears to be the Twins' preferred option at DH, Grossman will enter the lineup for a third straight game and looks to have a clear path to playing time in the short term with left fielder Eddie Rosario (quadriceps) still hurting. Rosario has yet to resume baseball activities and seems likely to miss additional action, so Grossman should remain a fixture in the lineup during the upcoming week.