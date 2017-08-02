Grossman is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.

Grossman will sit out for the second straight day with no DH spot available in the National League park. It's expected that Grossman will rejoin the starting nine when the Twins return home Thursday to begin a four-game series with the Rangers.

