Twins' Robbie Grossman: Gets start Thursday at DH
Grossman is in Thursday's lineup at DH batting fourth in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Grossman gets his first start of the season against southpaw James Paxton. He received regular duty at DH last season, but looks to become more of a reserve player after the acquisition of Logan Morrison this winter.
