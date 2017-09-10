Twins' Robbie Grossman: Gets Sunday off
Grossman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Grossman will head to the bench after starting each of the past five games after returning from the disabled list on Sept. 5. The 27-year-old has gone 6-for-14 with two homers and four RBI over that stretch, but he will give way to Joe Mauer at the designated hitter spot Sunday, while Kennys Vargas draws the start at first.
