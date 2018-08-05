Grossman (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list following Sunday's matchup against Kansas City, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Grossman was removed from Sunday's series finale in the seventh inning after suffering a leg injury while sprinting to first base. Although the issue was classified as mild, the Twins are being cautious with the 28-year-old outfielder. Grossman isn't expected to remain on the shelf for longer than the minimum.