Twins' Robbie Grossman: Lands on disabled list, likely out three weeks
Grossman (thumb) was placed on the disabled list Thursday and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.
The Twins have yet to announce a corresponding move, but there are a number of viable outfielders in the system from which to choose. Manager Paul Molitor laid out a three-week timetable for Grossman, adding that throwing will be the biggest challenge he faces en route to a return. Still, a three-week timetable will allow Grossman to get back on the field for the better part of September.
