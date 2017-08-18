Grossman was removed from Thursday's game against the Indians due to a left thumb injury, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.

Max Kepler entered the game in place of Grossman early in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader after Grossman did not come up to take his scheduled at-bat. He's reportedly dealing with a left thumb issue, but the extent has yet to be released. If Grossman's injury causes him to miss additional time, the Twins could slide Miguel Sano or Joe Mauer to the DH spot for the time being.