Twins' Robbie Grossman: Leaves with thumb issue Thursday
Grossman was removed from Thursday's game against the Indians due to a left thumb injury, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.
Max Kepler entered the game in place of Grossman early in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader after Grossman did not come up to take his scheduled at-bat. He's reportedly dealing with a left thumb issue, but the extent has yet to be released. If Grossman's injury causes him to miss additional time, the Twins could slide Miguel Sano or Joe Mauer to the DH spot for the time being.
More News
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Stays on bench Thursday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Dropped from lineup again Wednesday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Out of lineup with no DH•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...