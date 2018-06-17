Grossman was removed from Sunday's matchup against the Indians due to what the Twins are referring to as "heat illness," Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 90s in the midwest this weekend, Grossman will be lifted for precautionary reasons. He was 2-for-3 prior to exiting, and will be replaced by Taylor Motter in right field.

