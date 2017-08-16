Twins' Robbie Grossman: Moves to bench Wednesday
Grossman is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Grossman will give way to Eduardo Escobar at designated hitter after going 2-for-19 at the plate over his last five starts. While Grossman has been a boon for those in leagues where on-base percentage is a category thanks to his .367 mark, his statistical portfolio has been otherwise underwhelming this season, making him a low-upside fantasy option in most traditional 5x5 formats.
More News
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Stays on bench Thursday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Dropped from lineup again Wednesday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Out of lineup with no DH•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Sits out Tuesday with no DH•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...