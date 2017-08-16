Grossman is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Grossman will give way to Eduardo Escobar at designated hitter after going 2-for-19 at the plate over his last five starts. While Grossman has been a boon for those in leagues where on-base percentage is a category thanks to his .367 mark, his statistical portfolio has been otherwise underwhelming this season, making him a low-upside fantasy option in most traditional 5x5 formats.