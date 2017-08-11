Play

Grossman is out of the lineup Friday against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Grossman will hit the bench for the third straight game after sitting the past two in Milwaukee as the Twins played without a DH. In his place, Miguel Sano gets a day off from the field while manning the DH spot for the series opener, while Eduardo Escobar draws the start at third.

