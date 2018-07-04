Twins' Robbie Grossman: On bench again Wednesday
Grossman is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Grossman will remain on the bench for a second straight afternoon as Max Kepler, Jake Cave and Eddie Rosario man the outfield during Wednesday's matinee affair. Through 69 games this year, Grossman is hitting .237/.320/.351 with four home runs and 25 RBI.
More News
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Picks up two hits Sunday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Triples and drives in two•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Serving as DH•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Lifted due to 'heat illness'•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Recaptures primary DH role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...