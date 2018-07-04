Grossman is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Grossman will remain on the bench for a second straight afternoon as Max Kepler, Jake Cave and Eddie Rosario man the outfield during Wednesday's matinee affair. Through 69 games this year, Grossman is hitting .237/.320/.351 with four home runs and 25 RBI.