Twins' Robbie Grossman: Out of lineup with no DH
Grossman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
With no DH available in Petco Park, Grossman will head to the bench for a breather. He could ultimately slide into the outfield for Wednesday's series finale.
