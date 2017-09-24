Twins' Robbie Grossman: Out of Sunday's lineup
Grossman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Grossman had a great showing Saturday, as he went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored. Since returning from a thumb injury Sept. 5, he's slashed .292/.379/.563 over 16 games. He'll take a seat Sunday while Joe Mauer moves to the DH spot.
