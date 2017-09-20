Play

Grossman is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Grossman heads to the bench following an 0-for-4 day at the plate during Tuesday's defeat. In his place, Joe Mauer will occupy the DH spot while Kennys Vargas draws the assignment at first.

