Grossman is not in the lineup against the Royals on Wednesday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Grossman will remain on the bench for a second straight day as Logan Morrison gets another start after going 1-for-4 with a double during Tuesday's tilt. With left-hander Blake Snell on the mound for Tampa Bay on Thursday, look for Grossman to return to the lineup with Morrison on the pine.