Grossman went 2-for-3 Sunday with an RBI double and a run scored in a 2-0 win over Texas.

Grossman is hitting just .232 with 20 RBI in 185 at-bats this season. Whether in the outfield or DH, he's essentially been an every day player for Minnesota in 2018. Still, with a career slash line of .248/.346/.371, he's not performing much worse than usual.