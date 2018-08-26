Grossman will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He'll draw into the lineup for a resting Eddie Rosario, giving Grossman his fifth start in eight games since returning from the 10-day disabled list. For the third consecutive seasons, Grossman boasts a double-digit walk rate (11 percent), but that's about the only skill he brings to the table. He has mustered only four home runs and no steals in 333 plate appearances and has graded out as a below-average defender, which could leave him on the outside looking in for work in Minnesota's outfield rotation over the final month of the campaign.