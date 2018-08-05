Grossman will start in right field and lead off Sunday against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Grossman will enter the lineup for the first time since July 30 with Jake Cave having seemingly solidified an everyday role in the outfield and Logan Morrison faring well recently as the Twins' designated hitter. The 28-year-old, meanwhile, has managed only a .231/.311/.282 batting line since the All-Star break and will need to heat up at the plate before seeing more opportunities.