Twins' Robbie Grossman: Recaptures primary DH role
Grossman will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and bat seventh Sunday against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Grossman has checked in as the DH in 11 of the Twins' 16 games since May 18, a date that coincides with Joe Mauer suffering a neck injury that later landed him on the disabled list. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Mauer put in a full workout prior to Sunday's contest, creating some hope the 35-year-old may be able to return from the DL later this week. Once Mauer is back in the fold, he and Logan Morrison would likely share duties at first base and DH in most games, thereby squeezing Grossman out of the lineup on a recurring basis.
