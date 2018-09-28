Grossman went 2-for-2 with two walks in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Grossman has collected a base knock in four of his previous five games and looks to close out the 2018 season on a high note over the weekend. He's slashing .275/.367/.389 with five home runs and 45 RBI over 127 games with three contests remaining.

