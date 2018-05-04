Twins' Robbie Grossman: Rides pine Friday
Grossman is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Grossman has settled into a regular role in the Twins' outfield with Byron Buxton (toe) on the disabled list, but he hasn't produced much with the extra at-bats. He's hitting just .185 on the season and is hitless in his past three starts. Grossman will head to the bench for night off, allowing Ryan LaMarre to pick up a start in center field Friday night.
More News
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Three hits in Friday's loss•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Three hits including homer Thursday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Two hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Gets start Thursday at DH•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Whiffs in pinch-hitting opportunity•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Slow start this spring•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...