Grossman is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Grossman has settled into a regular role in the Twins' outfield with Byron Buxton (toe) on the disabled list, but he hasn't produced much with the extra at-bats. He's hitting just .185 on the season and is hitless in his past three starts. Grossman will head to the bench for night off, allowing Ryan LaMarre to pick up a start in center field Friday night.