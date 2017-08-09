Twins' Robbie Grossman: Riding pine Wednesday
Grossman is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With no DH spot available at Miller Park, Grossman will head to the bench as the Twins roll out their regular outfield of Max Kepler, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario. Grossman has been slumping of late with a 5-for-28 showing at the plate over the Twins' last 10 games, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out of the lineup again Thursday in the series finale in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Dropped from lineup again Wednesday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Out of lineup with no DH•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Sits out Tuesday with no DH•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Takes seat Monday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Moves into leadoff spot•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Takes seat Monday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...