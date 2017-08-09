Grossman is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With no DH spot available at Miller Park, Grossman will head to the bench as the Twins roll out their regular outfield of Max Kepler, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario. Grossman has been slumping of late with a 5-for-28 showing at the plate over the Twins' last 10 games, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out of the lineup again Thursday in the series finale in Milwaukee.