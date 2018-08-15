Grossman (hamstring) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester this weekend, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.

Grossman has been on the DL since Aug. 6, so he will be eligible to return to the fold following this weekend's assignment. It's expected that he will play in multiple games for Rochester, though a concrete return date has yet to be established. Across 92 games this year, Grossman has hit .253/.332/.365 with four home runs and 34 RBI.