Grossman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

With no designated hitter available in Dodger Stadium, Grossman will head to the bench for a night off. He could slot into the lineup as an outfielder for the series finale Wednesday like he did in Monday's contest.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast