Twins' Robbie Grossman: Sits out Tuesday with no DH
Grossman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
With no designated hitter available in Dodger Stadium, Grossman will head to the bench for a night off. He could slot into the lineup as an outfielder for the series finale Wednesday like he did in Monday's contest.
