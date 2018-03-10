Grossman went 1-for-3 in Friday's spring training win over Tampa Bay. He's hitting just .130 (3-for-23) this spring and faces increased competition for playing time with the Twins signing Logan Morrison.

Grossman looked set to get regular playing time at DH, but now may have more of a reserve role with Morrison set to get the most time at DH. Grossman could work his way into a platoon in left field or right field, but his poor glove makes it hard to play him in the outfield. His poor spring training stats may not matter for a veteran, but they won't help his chances to carve out a regular role.