Grossman (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Grossman has been sidelined since Aug. 6 with a hamstring injury. He's expected to make multiple appearances for the Red Wings before being cleared to rejoin the Twins, leaving his exact return date up in the air. The 28-year-old has hit .253/.332/.365 through 92 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories