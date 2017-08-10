Twins' Robbie Grossman: Stays on bench Thursday
Grossman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Grossman will head to the bench for a second straight game as the Twins play another DH-less game at Miller Park. He is just 4-for-22 (.182) in seven games this month, so he'll look to turn things around when the Twins head to Detroit over the weekend.
