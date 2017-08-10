Play

Grossman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Grossman will head to the bench for a second straight game as the Twins play another DH-less game at Miller Park. He is just 4-for-22 (.182) in seven games this month, so he'll look to turn things around when the Twins head to Detroit over the weekend.

