Grossman was removed from Sunday's game against the Royals with a mild right hamstring strain, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Grossman started in right field and went 2-for-4 with an RBI before departing after legging out a single in the bottom of the seventh inning. The classification of the injury as mild suggests Grossman is being viewed as day-to-day heading into the Twins' series opener Monday in Cleveland.