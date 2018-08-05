Twins' Robbie Grossman: Suffers hamstring injury
Grossman was removed from Sunday's game against the Royals with a mild right hamstring strain, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Grossman started in right field and went 2-for-4 with an RBI before departing after legging out a single in the bottom of the seventh inning. The classification of the injury as mild suggests Grossman is being viewed as day-to-day heading into the Twins' series opener Monday in Cleveland.
