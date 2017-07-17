Twins' Robbie Grossman: Takes seat Monday
Grossman is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Kennys Vargas will earn another turn in the lineup after crushing a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Astros, and it will come at the expense of Grossman, who is sitting out for the first time in the second half. Grossman maintains nearly a 100-point edge over Vargas in on-base percentage this season, so he's still expected to serve as the Twins' primary designated hitter the rest of the way.
