Grossman went 3-for-4 with a walk and a double in Friday's loss to the Reds. He's reached base in seven of his last nine plate appearances.

After a 4-for-37 start to the season at the plate, Grossman has finally heated up the past two games going 6-for-8 with a walk. Grossman should continue to see time in the lineup while Byron Buxton (toe) remains on the disabled list, either at DH, right field or left field.

