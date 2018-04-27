Grossman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

The 28-year-old collected three of the team's eight hits, and he provided his first round-tripper of the year in the third inning off of Domingo German. Grossman should continue to see time in the lineup while Byron Buxton (toe) remains on the disabled list, but he doesn't seem to be entrenched in any permanent role at the moment as he's rotated between left field, right field and the DH spot over his past five appearances.