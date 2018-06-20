Twins' Robbie Grossman: Triples and drives in two
Grossman went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and three strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.
Grossman was forced out of Sunday's game with what was deemed to be a "heat illness," but he was back in the lineup Tuesday and came through with a two-run triple in the eighth inning to add a couple insurance runs in the 6-2 win. He's now riding a modest four-game hitting streak but is slashing just .234/.320/.333 on the year.
