Grossman went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and three strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Grossman was forced out of Sunday's game with what was deemed to be a "heat illness," but he was back in the lineup Tuesday and came through with a two-run triple in the eighth inning to add a couple insurance runs in the 6-2 win. He's now riding a modest four-game hitting streak but is slashing just .234/.320/.333 on the year.