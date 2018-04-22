Grossman went 2-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Rays.

With Byron Buxton (migraines) on the disabled list and Logan Morrison in a deep slump to begin the year, playing time has begun to open up for Grossman despite his own struggles at the plate, and he responded Saturday with his first multi-hit performance of the season. The 28-year-old has now started four straight games, and he figures to remain a regular on Paul Molitor's lineup card for time being, particularly if he strings together some more hits.