Twins' Robbie Grossman: Whiffs in pinch-hitting opportunity
Grossman struck out in his lone pinch-hit appearance during Monday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.
With the Twins facing right-handed starting pitching in their first four games, Grossman has been limited to a bench role in all of those contests. It's likely that Grossman will remain out of the lineup Wednesday against Pirates right-hander Ivan Nova, but he should draw into the lineup Thursday versus southpaw Steven Brault. One of the Twins' two lefty-hitting outfielders, Max Kepler or Eddie Rosario, would move to the bench to accommodate Grossman in that scenario.
