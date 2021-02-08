Leyer signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Leyer made his big-league debut for Boston last season, but he didn't make a particularly good impression. In 4.2 innings of work, he allowed 11 earned runs and walked eight batters. He'll turn 28 in March, so he probably doesn't have a ton of development left.

